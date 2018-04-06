Critical Analysis: UPM (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) versus The Competition

UPM (OTCMKTS: UPMKY) is one of 11 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UPM to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

UPM has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UPM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UPM $10.68 billion $972.70 million 19.62 UPM Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.57

UPM has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. UPM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UPM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM 9.30% 11.63% 6.99% UPM Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UPM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM 0 0 0 0 N/A UPM Competitors 84 340 379 28 2.42

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 10.81%. Given UPM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UPM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of UPM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UPM beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About UPM

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants in the Finnish and Scandinavian electricity market. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling in label printers and brand owners in food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segment; label papers and release liners, and fine papers, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and forestry service for UPM mills and forest owners; and chemical building blocks, lignin products, biofibrils, and biomedical products, as well as outdoor products and composite material for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

