Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outpaced the industry in the past six months driven by top and bottom-line beat in the past three quarters. We are upbeat on the company’s performance based on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 sales results, which grew 5.7%. Its comparable retail segment net sales, including the comparable direct-to-consumer channel, gained 4%. Moreover, all the three brands registered comps growth during the quarter. We believe new store openings, increase digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well for the long term. Management is also making all possible efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, management expects SG&A expense to increase during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on account of higher digital marketing investments. Nevertheless, estimates have been trending up lately.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $42.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 3,214,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,791. The firm has a market cap of $4,022.12, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 17,397 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $613,244.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Hayne sold 41,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,506,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,075,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,865 shares of company stock worth $6,907,509. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

