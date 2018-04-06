Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ URGN opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.33 and a P/E ratio of -27.83.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,101,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,363,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/urogen-pharma-urgn-given-buy-rating-at-oppenheimer-updated-updated.html.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.