Urogen Pharma (URGN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 225,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 137,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

URGN has been the subject of several research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a market cap of $822.33 and a PE ratio of -27.83.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

