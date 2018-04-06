Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $14.00 EPS

Utilitywise (LON:UTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX (9.20) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) by GBX (14) (($0.20)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Utilitywise had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of GBX 6,776 million during the quarter.

Shares of LON UTW opened at GBX 36 ($0.51) on Friday. Utilitywise has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.50 ($2.65).

Get Utilitywise alerts:

UTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.05) price target on shares of Utilitywise in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.47) price target on shares of Utilitywise in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.50 ($1.44).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/utilitywise-utw-releases-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About Utilitywise

Utilitywise plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancy. The principal activity of the Company is of an intermediary for energy supplies to the commercial market. Its operating segments include Enterprise and Corporate. The Enterprise segment is engaged in energy procurement by negotiating rates with energy suppliers for small and medium-sized business customers throughout the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and certain European markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Utilitywise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilitywise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.