UTRUST (UTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, UTRUST has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00677076 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST was first traded on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,861,074 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

