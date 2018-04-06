V Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 437.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 629,361 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 373.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.73 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $212,398.22, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/v-wealth-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-pfizer-inc-pfe-updated-updated.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.