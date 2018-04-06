Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) Share Price

Press coverage about Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3567822825078 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

VRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,976,524. The company has a market capitalization of $5,508.19, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $24.43.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,991.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson bought 7,066,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $108,826,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock valued at $109,702,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

