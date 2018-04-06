ValuEngine Downgrades Ashtead Group (ASHTY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

ASHTY opened at $111.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13,535.84, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 29.60%. equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

