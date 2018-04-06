ValuEngine Downgrades BGC Partners (BGCP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BGCP. BGC Financial raised BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BGC Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BGCP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 156,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,088.32, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,056,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,102,000 after purchasing an additional 170,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,847,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,665,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

