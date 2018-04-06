ValuEngine Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.30. 115,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,850. The company has a market cap of $3,239.02, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $1,465,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,615.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,174. 5.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

