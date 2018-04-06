ValuEngine Downgrades E. W. Scripps (SSP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

SSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.68, a PE ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $23.70.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 60.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 48.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 27.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

