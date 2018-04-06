ValuEngine Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2,695.89, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $291,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,956.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Ricks sold 57,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $976,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,732,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,229,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,997. 17.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ValuEngine Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Strong Sell” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/valuengine-downgrades-kennedy-wilson-kw-to-strong-sell.html.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.