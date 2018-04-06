Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NR stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.19. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.82, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $370,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

