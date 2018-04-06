ValuEngine Downgrades SK Telecom (SKM) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CLSA cut shares of SK Telecom from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of SK Telecom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE SKM opened at $24.22 on Monday. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,558.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

