ValuEngine Downgrades ZAGG (ZAGG) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZAGG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of ZAGG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ZAGG in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZAGG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ZAGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.63, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. ZAGG has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.15 million. ZAGG had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts expect that ZAGG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new stake in ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZAGG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

