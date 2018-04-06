ValuEngine Lowers Highway (HIHO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Highway stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454. Highway has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

