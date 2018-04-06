ValuEngine Lowers Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

PKOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $476.47, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.10 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.04%. analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

