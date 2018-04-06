ValuEngine Lowers PCM (PCMI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

PCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PCM from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get PCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCMI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.57. PCM has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $563.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.75 million. PCM had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.14%. equities analysts anticipate that PCM will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PCM by 16,357.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PCM during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PCM during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PCM by 2,587.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ValuEngine Lowers PCM (PCMI) to Sell” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/valuengine-lowers-pcm-pcmi-to-sell.html.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.