ValuEngine Upgrades AeroVironment (AVAV) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.42. 16,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,440. The company has a market cap of $1,107.09, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $181,336.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $405,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,800 shares of company stock worth $2,082,020. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,970,000 after purchasing an additional 127,619 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

