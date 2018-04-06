ValuEngine Upgrades Eaco (EACO) to “Buy”

Eaco (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

EACO stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Eaco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Eaco (OTCMKTS:EACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Eaco had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter.

Eaco Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

