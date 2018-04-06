ValuEngine Upgrades ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Buy

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,151. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $1,505.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $265,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

