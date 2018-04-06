ValuEngine Upgrades Everi (EVRI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 288,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,743. The firm has a market cap of $439.91, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.14. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $247.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.70 million. research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Miles Kilburn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 33,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $266,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,500 shares of company stock worth $1,540,000 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/valuengine-upgrades-everi-evri-to-buy.html.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc (Everi Games Holding) and Everi Payments Inc (Everi Payments or Payments). The Company operates through two segments: Games and Payments. The Company provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.