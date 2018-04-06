ValuEngine Upgrades Fortinet (FTNT) to “Buy”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,421. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,125.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 19,790 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $896,487.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 89,423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $4,031,188.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,608,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,405,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,190 shares of company stock worth $7,114,541 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 257,687 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,010,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/valuengine-upgrades-fortinet-ftnt-to-buy.html.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.