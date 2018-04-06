ValuEngine Upgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Buy

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIBB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 65,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.00. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 114.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 81.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,278 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

