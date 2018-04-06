ValuEngine Upgrades Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

STAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of STAF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines.

