ValuEngine Upgrades Tuesday Morning (TUES) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUES. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

TUES stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

