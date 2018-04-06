ValuEngine Upgrades Watsco (WSO) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $169.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.50.

NYSE:WSO opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.21. Watsco has a 52-week low of $134.08 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $6,882.96, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Watsco had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Watsco by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 105,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

