ValuEngine Upgrades Xencor (XNCR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XNCR. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.45, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.51. Xencor has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,550 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xencor by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

