Hanson McClain Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanson McClain Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $112,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $90.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.6084 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hanson McClain Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-stake-lifted-by-hanson-mcclain-inc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.