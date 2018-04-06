Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (VCIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.57. 1,474,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,802. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $88.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/vanguard-intermediate-tm-cpte-bd-etf-vcit-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-27-per-share-updated.html.

Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.