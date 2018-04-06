Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4379 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,697. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a 12-month low of $106.89 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

