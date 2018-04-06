Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VGSH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $60.00. 913,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,484. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

