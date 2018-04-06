Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $130.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

