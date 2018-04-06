Reviewing Varex Imaging (VREX) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Varex Imaging and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medtronic 0 6 15 0 2.71

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Medtronic has a consensus target price of $91.03, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Varex Imaging.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varex Imaging and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $698.10 million 1.99 $51.60 million $1.80 20.44 Medtronic $29.71 billion 3.64 $4.03 billion $4.60 17.33

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging. Medtronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varex Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Varex Imaging does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Varex Imaging has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging 7.24% 16.90% 6.58% Medtronic 9.44% 12.65% 6.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats Varex Imaging on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security screening at ports and borders, as well as nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment includes Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart and Aortic & Peripheral Vascula. Its Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment includes Surgical Solutions and Patient Monitoring and Recovery. Its Restorative Therapies Group segment includes Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies and Neurovascular. Its Diabetes Group segment includes Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies and Diabetes Services & Solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries include Medtronic, Inc. and HeartWare International, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.