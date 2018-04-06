Vault Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Vault Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Vault Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,021.00 and $90.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00059289 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin (VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vault Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.