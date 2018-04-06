Vcash (XVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Vcash has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vcash Coin Profile

Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,410,730 coins. Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

