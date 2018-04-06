VeChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48.31 Million (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. VeChain has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $48.31 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00035335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, BigONE, Qryptos and Gate.io. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00682182 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00184413 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00175182 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 524,770,505 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

VeChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Qryptos, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, Lbank, EtherDelta and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.