Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEC. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.67) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.96).

Shares of Vectura Group stock traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.95 ($1.16). 2,264,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.34).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for the treatment of airways-related diseases. The company's marketed products include Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); AirFlusal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and COPD; ADVATE for the treatment of haemophilia A; and Adept for the treatment of surgical adhesions.

