Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,619,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 283,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $41,253.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $559,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $83,609.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,046 shares in the company, valued at $984,451.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,831 shares of company stock worth $14,833,602 over the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,176.70, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $184.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.13 million. equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

