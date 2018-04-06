Verge Price Reaches $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Verge has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $942.50 million and $89.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Coinhouse.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.01713060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004579 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015355 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,843,998,225 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Binance, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Coinhouse, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

