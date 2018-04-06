Verint Systems (VRNT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verint Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6242217367244 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,594.94, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance.

