Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6339946140921 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,912. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $17,260.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.56. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

In other news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,141 shares of company stock worth $112,216 and sold 401,642 shares worth $41,814,853. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

