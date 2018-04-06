Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price

News stories about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4958747960413 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. 652,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,856. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17,260.11, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.09 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 60,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $6,368,830.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 22,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $2,364,315.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,206.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,141 shares of company stock worth $112,216 and have sold 401,642 shares worth $41,814,853. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/verisk-analytics-vrsk-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-22-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.