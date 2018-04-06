Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 168.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Smith (A.O.) were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 847,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 757,932 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith (A.O.) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,074,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after buying an additional 547,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith (A.O.) by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Smith (A.O.) during the fourth quarter worth $25,208,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith (A.O.) alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.98 on Friday. Smith has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $10,829.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.45 million. Smith (A.O.) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $435,336.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,271,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $163,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,772.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,622. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/verition-fund-management-llc-acquires-22352-shares-of-a-o-smith-corp-aos-updated-updated.html.

Smith (A.O.) Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith (A.O.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith (A.O.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.