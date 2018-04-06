Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in F5 Networks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 743,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $97,578,000 after buying an additional 446,142 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,539,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $168,215,000 after purchasing an additional 422,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $596,195,000 after purchasing an additional 317,414 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $152,223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 243.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 225,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,802.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $289,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $3,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.55.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

