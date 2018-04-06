Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $12,994,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 14.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Covanta by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 28,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth $1,672,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $14.55 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,919.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.27%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS started coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

