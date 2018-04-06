Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,596,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,838,000 after buying an additional 8,385,155 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,563,000 after buying an additional 3,767,268 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $63,616,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 735.2% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 2,745,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.80 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,596.09, a PE ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/verition-fund-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro-updated-updated.html.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.