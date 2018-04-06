Verition Fund Management LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 300.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Valero Energy stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40,155.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verition Fund Management LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/verition-fund-management-llc-sells-11183-shares-of-valero-energy-co-vlo-updated-updated.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.