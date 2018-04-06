Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.2% during the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 84,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.24. 10,190,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,486,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $197,853.31, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

